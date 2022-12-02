Issei Sagawa, nicknamed the “Kobe cannibal” for having eaten a Dutch student in Paris after killing her, he died more than 40 years after these events, which shocked the country and transformed the murderer into a media phenomenon.

Sagawa died of pneumonia on November 24. at 73 years old and only his family members attended his funeral, his younger brother and a friend said in a statement. The statement was issued by the publisher that published his memoirs in 2019, written by Sagawa’s brother.

Sagawa did not hide his crime and rather benefited from his fame.

Issei Sagawa was a student at the Sorbonne University in Paris when, on June 11, 1981, he invited the Dutch Renee Hartevelt to his house for dinner. There he killed her with a rifle shot to the back of the head and raped her. Then he tore her to pieces and ate various parts of the body, for three days. He took many photographs of this macabre crime. Later he tried to dispose of his remains in two abandoned suitcases in the Bois de Boulogne park, on the outskirts of Paris.

A few days later he was located and arrested, thanks to a call to police witnesses.

(Also read: The cannibal who disguised himself as a friendly neighbor: this is how his victims disappeared)

Psychiatric experts considered him mentally ill and did not go to trial. He spent some time in a mental institution in France before being deported to Japan, where he was released in August 1985.

Although the Japanese authorities considered that he did not need to be hospitalized, they were never able to recover the files of their French judicial peers, considering that the case was closed. So Sagawa was released.

His transfer to Japan sparked outrage from the victim’s family, who vowed to put pressure on Japanese public opinion so that “the murderer would never be released.”

Sagawa made no secret of his crime and rather benefited from his fame, with a memoir called “Into the Mist”, in which he described the murder in great detail. He also recounted his obsession with cannibalism in various interviews and in a 2017 documentary called “Caniba.”

(Also: The terrible cannibal attack that left the victim blind and shocked the world)

He told the Vice news outlet that he was “obsessed with cannibalism.” “My desire to eat a woman became an obligation,” he said. His crime, which shocked public opinion but also aroused a certain morbid fascination for the author, inspired the Japanese writer Juro Kara, who in 1982 won the prestigious Akutagawa literary award for his novel “Sagawa’s Letter”, centered on the murder. .

(You may be interested in: The macabre story of the cannibal who ate parts of his friends)

The British group The Stranglers also alluded to the crime in their song, written in French, “La Folie”, released in 1981.