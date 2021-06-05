Spider-Man: into the spider-verse is considered one of the best Spider-Man feature films. The 2019 Oscar-winning film in the category of best animated film will have a sequel, which was confirmed by Sony Pictures in mid-2020.

Now, a new actress joins the voice cast. Is about Issa Rae, who will voice Jessica Drew , known in Marvel comics as Spider-Woman.

The actress became known by starring in the HBO series Insecure, which she also produced and wrote. Other of his best known works in Hollywood are Queen & Slim and Dos Tórtolos, a film produced by Netflix.

Rae joins Shameik moore Y Hailee Steinfield, voice actors who They will return to their respective roles as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

Issa Rae will be Spider-Woman in the new animated Spider-Man movie. Photo: Vader News

Who is Spider-Woman?

Jessica Drew was the first Marvel Comics character to don the Spider-Woman costume. Created by Stan Lee, who wanted to make sure he registered the name before DC Comics created a character with the same name and take away Marvel’s monopoly on spider characters in comics.

Spider-Woman will be part of Spider-Man: into the spider-verse 2. Photo: Marvel Comics

Spider-Man: into the spider-verse 2 – release date

Spider-Man: into the spider-verse 2 will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson . The release date is set for October 2022.

What is Spider-Man: into the spider-verse about?

The film focuses on Miles Morales, the successor to Peter Parker, who discovers that there are universes with different versions of Spider-Man in each one. Along with characters like Peter B. Parker, Spider-Gwen or Spider-Noir, Morales will have to prevent Kingpin develop your plans.