Sharjah (Union)

Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, received Youssef Atrkine, Head of the delegation of the Moroccan Hassania Agadir Club, First Vice President of the Club, and Abdelhadi Al-Siktiwi, Coach of the First Football Team, in the presence of Ahmed Al-Hosani, General Manager of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, at the conclusion of the camp held for the Moroccan team at the Sharjah Club, in preparation for the new season.

Issa Hilal welcomed the guests, stressing the Council’s keenness to support cooperation with Arab entities, institutions, clubs and teams in general, and to achieve everything that guarantees the development of the level, through the exchange of expertise and the holding of camps and matches. He said that the sports infrastructure in the emirate is distinguished and ensures the desired success for preparing any team. He also praised the performance of Moroccan football through its national teams and various clubs.

For his part, the head of the Moroccan delegation expressed his happiness with the warm reception and praised the facilities that the team’s mission found in Sharjah.

He said that the club’s facilities and capabilities ensured the success of the camp. He also praised the role played by the council in managing the sport, its progress and achievements, and its role at the level of the emirate’s clubs, which have achieved a distinguished position, locally and regionally. They also welcomed future cooperation “in sports” with Sharjah clubs.