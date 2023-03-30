His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed that the decisions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” appointing His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as Vice President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.





It embodies the forward-looking vision of His Highness and gives new impetus to the path of goodness and development that the UAE is experiencing under his wise leadership. His Highness congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness the sheikhs, praying to God Almighty to guide them and direct their steps in the performance of their duties in a way that achieves the aspirations of the wise leadership and the aspirations of its people.