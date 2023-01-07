Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Issa Al-Hashemi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, confirmed that the Ministry is working during the current year 2023 to implement four environmental plans, which include dozens of initiatives, projects and programs in each plan separately, in order to achieve several goals; The most important of which is preserving environmental systems, their ecological resources and services, enhancing the quality of life in the country now and in the future, supporting the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, integrating environmental considerations and ensuring their sustainability in the policies and plans of various sectors in the country.

In his interview with Al-Ittihad, Al-Hashemi explained that the four plans keep pace with the wise government’s directions to move forward during the new year with boundless ambition, to achieve more achievements aimed at the interest of the country and the citizen, and to complement the development process that the UAE is witnessing in various sectors and fields such as the environmental sector.

Al-Hashemi indicated that preserving the environment has been a strategic priority for the UAE since its inception, and over the course of 51 years, the state, thanks to the visions and directives of its wise leadership, has provided a pioneering model in efforts to protect the environment, preserve its natural resources and ensure the sustainability of its biological diversity, pointing out that the rational government is keen to make intensive efforts To consolidate the roots of environmental sustainability within purely regulatory and legislative frameworks, by preserving natural resources and the environment, and based on this, the Ministry has made several efforts over the past years, including the enactment of environmental protection laws and the drawing up of policies that would preserve it, and the establishment of natural reserves in various across the country in an effort to preserve biodiversity, protect natural habitats from extinction as much as possible, employ innovative solutions and various technologies in agriculture, organize awareness campaigns on the importance of environmental protection, protect livestock and fish, take the necessary preventive measures to protect the environment and many others.

Achievements and gains

Al-Hashemi stressed that the environmental plans come to enhance the march of the UAE’s achievements that have been achieved, to preserve the gains, and to keep pace with the government’s priorities in the current year, as the environment and enhancing its sustainability is the second priority of the country’s fifth priority, and it will also constitute the road map for all efforts and unify energies and directions of action in order to protect environment in the UAE in 2023.

He pointed out that the ministry prepared the plans referred to above, in cooperation with all its strategic partners from government and private agencies, after a conscious and careful study of the current environmental situation in the country, and the pressures and challenges expected to be faced in the future, in line with the goals and priorities of the wise government during the current year and the UAE centenary.

Plan areas

And he indicated that the four plans were divided into various areas of the environmental sector, such as air quality, climate change, sound and integrated waste management, and sound and integrated management of chemicals. In addition to ensuring the implementation of the relevant state obligations at the regional and global levels.

And he indicated that the first plan was based on the field of air quality, and includes a wide range of initiatives, programs and projects, with the aim of raising air quality levels in general and improving indoor air quality levels in particular, which will reflect positively on public health, indicating that the second plan was based on the field of climate change, Being the most important challenge and most threatening to the future of humanity as a whole, due to its repercussions from the negative effects that affect the various sectors of the country. Climate change.

He pointed out that the third plan was based on the field of integrated waste management, and aims to reduce waste generation rates from its sources, reduce the economic, health and environmental risks and impacts resulting from unsustainable treatment and disposal, and for the UAE to be a leading model in the field of circular economy by transforming waste-related challenges into development opportunities, and from an environmental burden to important economic resources, pointing out that the fourth plan was based on the field of environmentally sound management of chemicals, and the plan aims to strengthen the legislative and regulatory frameworks that ensure the safe use of chemicals throughout their life cycle, and raise levels of awareness of the risks involved in the illegal use Safe and unsafe by adopting and applying a set of high-level policies, measures and practices aimed at reducing dependence on hazardous chemicals, and creating a new market for green industries.

He stated that despite the accelerating pace of the UAE’s renaissance in a short period of time and the population increase that accompanied it, which resulted in severe environmental pressures such as depletion of groundwater resources, water and living resources, and others, it worked to reduce those pressures and address its negative impact and projections as quickly as possible, based on From the wise leadership’s realization that environmental considerations and the protection of resources must remain a focus and a fundamental pillar for comprehensive development in the country, as evidenced by the unique achievements it has achieved in various areas of the environment such as biodiversity, climate action, water resources, integrated waste management, sound management of chemicals and many others.

Forecasting the future

Essa Al Hashemi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector, said: “The UAE occupies a prominent position among the countries most capable of foreseeing the future, facing challenges and achieving unique achievements in all areas of the environmental sector, which has remained vibrant at the heart of the development process throughout the years. And it will remain so until the centenary of the UAE, by transforming related challenges into development opportunities, based on best practices, advanced science, artificial intelligence technologies, and many others.

He added: «To ensure the achievement of the work system for the environment and climate, the UAE has adopted a set of directions, policies and initiatives that form a general framework for the work of all sectors, including: the direction of transformation towards a green economy, the direction of energy transformation, the general environment policy of the state, the circular economy policy, and the national plan. climate change, and the national program for adapting to its repercussions, and adopting the approach of integrating climate action in the strategies of all sectors, the most important of which is the agricultural sector, by expanding the dissemination and use of modern sustainable farming systems, and joining the global initiative “Agricultural Innovation for Climate,” and the Climate Neutral 2050 initiative, which represents an important driver for the economic diversification strategy in the UAE in order to develop new industries, technologies, skills and jobs, in addition to protecting the environment.

competitive achievements

Issa Al-Hashemi pointed out that the United Arab Emirates topped the countries of the Middle East and North Africa in the general ranking of the “Environmental Performance Index 2022” report issued by Yale University. Environmental performance, and the UAE ranked first in the world in 6 out of the total 40 indicators of the report.

He explained that, according to the report, the UAE ranked first in the world, achieving a full score of 100% in 6 environmental indicators, namely: (marine reserves, ecosystem services, lack of wetland receding, lack of dependence on household solid fuels, low growth rate of black carbon). , and the lack of carbon dioxide emissions from the land cover), and the UAE ranked first regionally and third globally in the “Environmental System Vitality Index.” Wastewater”, in which it ranked 13th in the world, and the UAE topped the Arab countries in the “lack of unsafe sanitation index”.

advanced position

Essa Al-Hashemi attributed the reason for the UAE’s ranking in the first place globally in 6 indicators of environmental performance, to its unremitting efforts in this vital sector over the past years, and today it guarantees it a prominent position among the countries most capable of foreseeing the future, facing challenges and achieving unique achievements, according to For one of the axes of its comprehensive development plan represented in creating a sustainable environmental future for generations by focusing fully on preserving the environment from human and climatic threats and ensuring its sustainability in a better and more active way, in order to achieve an environmental development boom, through integration between the roles of state institutions in all their specializations and federal and local levels, To build a clean, sustainable environment that guarantees all the gains achieved over the past years.