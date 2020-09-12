The ISS orbit will likely be adjusted to keep away from collision with the failed US spacecraft, reports Roskosmos.

In response to the forecast of Roskosmos, the strategy of the station with the American equipment BRICSat-2, which has become area particles, could happen at evening on September 14.

The evasion maneuver can happen from 00:00 to 01:00 Moscow time on Monday.

The communications satellite tv for pc BRICSat-2, commissioned by the US Navy, was launched into orbit in 2019 by a SpaceX rocket.

Earlier, the orbit of the Worldwide Area Station was corrected on September 10 earlier than the arrival of the Russian Soyuz MS-17 manned transport spacecraft.