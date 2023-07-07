ViVa is born, a cutting-edge research biobank that will contain 5 million human, animal and environmental samples. In fact, an agreement was signed for the construction of the structure capable of guaranteeing the highest quality standards, to allow transversal research that takes into account all the factors that determine our health. The biobank, located in the area of ​​the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), will be ready in the first half of next year. The new structure of about 700 square meters will be able to contain up to 5 million samples and will be built thanks to the collaboration with Siad, one of the main Italian chemical groups, which has developed the entire project for the Institute, worth 3.5 million of Euro.

ViVa will have dedicated areas, equipped with advanced technologies and equipment for the preparation, analysis and conservation of samples and related data, capable of making it a point of reference for biomedical research. “Biobanks – says Silvio Brusaferro, president of the ISS – are an indispensable tool for present and future research and this creation, thanks to the support of Siad, will help keep ISS and Italian public health at the forefront because it is designed and built with the best technologies. Furthermore, a biobank of this level, which guarantees perfect conservation of biological samples and related data, through the application of the highest quality standards, is the fundamental prerequisite for the quality and reliability of research resulting from it”.

Siad is today “oriented towards the world of Life Sciences, and of regenerative and personalized medicine. Our engineers and experts worked side by side with ISS researchers for months to create the Viva biobank. The result is a biobank all an avant-garde that has the ambition to boost research and become a model and a point of reference for the biobanking sector”, explains Bernardo Sestini, CEO of Siad.

The entire facility will be divided into three areas: one for samples collected according to standards that guarantee the highest quality of the sample; a second area for the conservation of historical samples, i.e. those already collected, which do not always possess all the quality requirements but which could nonetheless represent an important information asset for future research; the third is instead an area defined as ‘disaster recovery’, intended to host samples from other structures facing critical situations for transitory periods.

The Viva biobank – concludes a note from the ISS – guarantees the highest standards of environmental sustainability, through intelligent management technologies and the use of renewable energy that help reduce the structure’s environmental impact. Furthermore, the design allows flexibility and modularity capable of making it adaptable to the various research needs and evolving technologies.