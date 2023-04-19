Russian space agency cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin concluded their spacewalk for the transfer of a radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module, with the assistance of European cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, robotic arm operator. It is NASA that provides the information on the operation of the two astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS). This was the fourth spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career and the second for Petelin. It is the third spacewalk for the ISS in 2023 and the 260th for the assembly, maintenance and upgrades of the International Space Station. The two Roscosmos cosmonauts will also conduct a spacewalk on Tuesday 25 April.



