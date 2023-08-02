Dhe International Space Station is getting on in years; the American space agency NASA wants to decommission the ISS by 2030 at the latest. The successor is to be a privately operated station, for which NASA commissioned three company consortia to develop the concept at the end of 2021, and another one was added later. Airbus is now buying into one of these consortia, and the Europeans are founding a joint venture with Voyager Space from Denver, in which they will hold a minority stake. The company not only wants to build the space station called Starlab, but also to operate it.

The technical concept of Voyager initially differed fundamentally from all competition designs in that the habitat, i.e. the part of the station inhabited by the astronauts, was to have a structure that would only unfold in space. The idea behind it: The station should be brought into space with a single transport, but offer significantly more space there than the ISS. The diameter of the deployed tube was planned to be just over eight meters.

One launcher for the entire station

At the end of last year, safety concerns prevailed, and Voyager switched to a solid metallic structure. That was the chance for Airbus, the Bremen-based space division initially received a development order. The Airbus engineers already had a concept for a fixed space station in the drawer that also worked with an eight-meter diameter. However, this cannot be transferred, as both partners want to stick to launching the station with a single rocket in one go, the diameter has shrunk significantly. In total, this is 45 percent of the volume of the ISS, argues Voyager CEO Dylan Tailor. In any case, the Starlab should be able to be inhabited by four astronauts.

Tailor named the end of 2028 as a possible date for the start of the Starlab. There are still a few hurdles to be overcome on the way there. A particularly powerful rocket is required for the expected high take-off weight, which limits the choice. The SpaceX Starship with a payload of 150 tons would probably be sufficient, but their last launch attempt ended in self-destruct after a few minutes. NASA is even more relevant as a client: Although it approved the basic concept of Voyager at the end of June, it is expected to narrow the field of four possible operators to two in the course of 2025. It is therefore possible that Airbus is backing the wrong horse, but the European Space Agency ESA, as a cooperation partner of the ISS, should have an interest in having at least one European company on board.







Further stations are to follow the first Starlab

For Tailor and its partner Airbus, NASA, which currently spends around 400 million dollars a year on research on the ISS, is just one possible client anyway. It is expected that the costs for the Spacelab will be ten times lower than for the ISS, which will also make it more attractive for corporate research. After the first Starlab goes into operation, there are plans to build and operate further stations.

Among the competition designs, the concept by the Texas company Axiom also stands out technically. Unlike all other participants, Axiom is planning to first fly individual modules to the ISS and dock there. Later, these modules are to be decoupled again and operated as an independent station in the ISS orbit, a move in installments, so to speak. The exact orbit of Starlab has not yet been decided, but it will definitely also be a low Earth orbit at an altitude of a few hundred kilometers.