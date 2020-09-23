The International Space Station (ISS) has successfully dodged an unidentified object in space. This was announced by the head of NASA Jim Bridenstine in his Twitter…

“The maneuver is over. Astronauts emerge from a safe haven, ”he wrote. IN Twitter– the ISS itself also confirmed that the station increased its orbit to avoid collision with an unknown piece of space debris. They added that the crew had already returned to work.

Earlier it became known that the danger of a collision with an unidentified object hung over the ISS. Its high probability was confirmed by both Russian and American experts. Later, NASA said that the maneuver will take place on the night of September 23. It was planned that at this time the ISS crew – Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner, as well as the American Christopher Cassidy – would hide on the Soyuz spacecraft.