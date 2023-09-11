“The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, with a note sent to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, proposed the appointment of Professor Rocco Bellantone as president of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS)”. This is what is communicated in a note from the ministry. The assignment, it is explained, will have to be formalized through a decree of the Prime Minister, following the opinion of the competent parliamentary commissions.
