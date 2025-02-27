ISS, a company that offers advice to institutional investors, has recommended large funds to vote against the remuneration of the Bank Bank of Sabadell at the Board of Shareholders scheduled for March 19. According to him Proxy Advisorthe salary increases of the executive counselors (César González-Bueno and David Vegara) do not have a detailed explanation.

In addition, ISS considers Sabadell complies with “partially“With the principle that the salary of non -executive directors, as is the case of the president, Josep Oiu, is not excessive according to other companies in the country or industry. In this sense, the firm mentions the”significant increase“By 2025 of the remuneration of the CEO, César González-Bueno, and the Risk Director of Sabadell, David Vegara, and believes that the information that justifies the planned increases can be improved.

On the other hand, he recommends voting against the change that the bank wants to make of its social statutes to include the prohibition that independent directors occupy administration positions or management positions in credit entities, insurance companies or reinsurance that are Spanish or the European Union. Nor in analogous entities of other geographies where Sabadell operates.

In this regard, Iss motivates its position in which the change seems “excessively restrictive” and can prevent independent experts from being part of the Bank’s Board of Directors. For the rest of the proposals, such as the policy of remuneration to the shareholder or the reelection of several directors, including González-Buenos, the firm’s recommendation is to vote in favor of them.