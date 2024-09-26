Just a pinch of salt. According to the WHO, you should consume less than 5 grams per day (equal to a teaspoon), which corresponds to about 2 grams of sodium. Worldwide, it is estimated that 1.89 million deaths are associated with salt abuse. In Italy, consumption has decreased over time but is still well above the recommended values. This is what the experts from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità remind us in an in-depth article on the website on the occasion of World Heart Day, celebrated on September 29, promoted by the World Heart Federation in collaboration with the WHO.

The average daily salt intake among Italians aged 35 to 74, detected in the periodic health examination surveys conducted by the Institute as part of the Cuore Project, was 10.8 g in men and 8.3 g in women in the period 2008-2012 and 9.5 g and 7.2 g respectively in the period 2018-2019, with a significant reduction of 12% in men and 13% in women in 10 years. The reduction was detected, although with different amplitude, in all age groups, categories of body mass index (normal weight, overweight, obese) and education levels. Preliminary data for 2023-2024 show a stable trend in average daily salt consumption compared to the period 2018-2019, both in men and women.

The Passi data referring to the two-year period 2022-2023 reveal that more than 5 out of 10 people (56%) pay attention to or try to reduce the amount of salt consumed at the table, in the preparation of food and in the consumption of preserved foods. The conscious use of salt is more frequent among women (60% compared to 51% among men), among older people (it reaches 64% among 50-69 year-olds compared to 43% among 18-34 year-olds), among residents with Italian citizenship (56% compared to 49% among foreigners). Education also plays a role: more educated individuals, particularly graduates, pay greater attention to the use of salt in their diet. The geographical gradient is clear, with greater attention to salt consumption among residents in the Northern Regions (60% compared to 51% of residents in the South).