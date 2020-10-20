The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) restored the work of the toilet in the Russian Zvezda module. Such data follows from the negotiations of the crew with the Earth, which are broadcast by the American agency NASA.

On October 19, a toilet on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) went out of order. It is clarified that the light bulb “Low-quality preservative” came on, about which cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin reported to the mission control center near Moscow. Experts suggested that this was due to the presence of an air bubble in the system.

The crew carried out repair and restoration work, and Ivanishin informed the specialist that the light no longer came on. He, in turn, noted that in the center they see that the sewage and sanitary device is working normally.

On October 10, a toilet breakdown in the Russian segment of the ISS was also reported. The Mission Control Center near Moscow recommended that the Russian cosmonauts use the lavatory in the American segment. The next day, it was reported that a broken toilet at the station in the Russian Zvezda module, in which an air leak was detected, was working again.

On October 3, the ISS crew recorded the readings of air leaks. It was decided to close the transition compartment of the Zvezda module for another three days.

The next day, MCC asked the cosmonauts to eliminate the leak to the ISS by mid-October.