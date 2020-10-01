The representative of the press service of the state corporation “Roscosmos” said that the crew of the International Space Station managed to narrow the search area for air leaks in the Russian module “Zvezda”, reports RIA News.

“The ISS crew has narrowed the search area for air leaks from the station’s atmosphere to the transition compartment of the Zvezda service module. The search for the exact location of the leak is carried out using an ultrasonic device, “he said.

It should be noted that the Zvezda module structurally consists of four compartments: three sealed and also a non-sealed unit compartment.

Earlier, the executive director for manned space programs of Roskosmos, Sergei Krikalev, said that the air leak overboard the International Space Station (ISS) from the Russian Zvezda module exceeds the amount of standard leaks.

A small leak at the station was recorded last year, but at the end of August 2020 its speed increased, and in September the rate increased to 1.4 kg per day.