Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Petr Dubrov, as well as NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hai, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), congratulated all the inhabitants of the Earth on Victory Day. The video was published on the website Roscosmos…

Novitsky in his address stressed that “we will always remember the great deeds of soldiers and home front workers.”

“We will honor the memory of millions of victims, at the cost of which our grandfathers and great-grandfathers stopped the forces of destruction, returned peace to the people, the right to life and the right to freedom. The memory of this will always be sacred for us, ”said the cosmonaut.

In turn, Dubrov noted that the day of the end of the Great Patriotic War is rightfully considered one of the main events of the 20th century, because it determined the future peaceful development of human civilization.

The American astronaut joined in the congratulations and wished all mankind a peaceful sky, good health, prosperity and joy.

“The ISS is a brilliant historical example of international cooperation, it is an honor for us to be residents of this world-class research laboratory,” he said.

Wande Hai added that now the members of the ISS crew are united by a common goal – the desire for discoveries and research for the benefit of humanity.

At the end of April, it became known that Novitsky and Dubrov’s spacewalk from the ISS would take place on June 2.

Currently, there are seven crew members on board the ISS: Novitsky and Dubrov, NASA astronauts Wande Hai, Shane Kimbrow and Megan MacArthur, ESA astronaut Tom Peske, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide.