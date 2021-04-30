Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) on April 29 closed the hatch into the compartment of the Russian Zvezda module, from which air leaks, until July. This follows from the negotiations of the crew with the Earth.

“The hatch to the intermediate chamber is closed,” cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov said to specialists from the Mission Control Center near Moscow.

Before the closure, Dubrov scattered dry soup in the compartment as an indicator to identify areas of leakage, and also installed a video camera, which should fix the places where the product accumulated.

The intermediate chamber will be isolated until the next Progress MS-17 cargo vehicle arrives at the ISS; its launch is scheduled for June 30.

On April 15, cosmonaut Ivan Wagner said that the air leakage in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module was reduced by three times after sealing. His colleague Sergei Ryzhikov was sealing cracks on the ISS with sealant.

An air leak on the ISS was discovered in September 2020. To search for the leak, the crew of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, which launched to the ISS on October 14, took equipment with them.