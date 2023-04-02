Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) are developing objects that would not be possible on Earth. It’s all a matter of gravity.

Washington DC – When people build things, there is usually a significant limitation on what can be done: gravity. The research team at the International Space Station is already developing objects that could never exist on earth. But soon the people on earth should also benefit from this, how Popular science had previously reported.

On board the International Space Station (ISS) there is a metal box the size of a conventional computer. Inside that box was a gland that would make test parts that couldn’t be produced on Earth. Because on earth they would fail due to gravity. “These will be our first results for a truly novel process in microgravity,” explains Ariel Ekblaw, a space architect who founded MIT’s Space Exploration Initiative and is one of the researchers behind the project.

The process involves creating an object using a silicone skin shaped like the desired piece. The silicone skin is then filled with liquid resin. “You can think of them like balloons,” says Martin Nisser, an engineer at MIT and another researcher behind the project. “Instead of injecting them with air, inject them with resin.” Both are products that are also available in a conventional hardware store.

Researchers develop objects on the ISS – with the help of resin and silicone

Since resin is extremely sensitive to ultraviolet light, the silicone balloons are exposed to this. This has the effect that the resin hardens and becomes a solid structure. Once the object is rigid, the astronauts on the ISS could cut off the skin to expose it.

Once the experiment is complete, the items will be sent back to Earth as experimental parts. In particular, it is a question of checking whether the structure of the objects is flawless. “The second step would probably be to repeat the experiment on the International Space Station,” says Ekblaw, “and maybe try slightly more complicated molds or some resin formulation tuning.”

New construction technology could save a lot of money and resources, according to researchers

The advantage of this method is that gravity would no longer play a role in production, making it possible to produce particularly long objects that would collapse under gravity. If the experiment is successful, researchers say the box could produce test parts that are too long to make on Earth.

This technology could be particularly beneficial for construction projects in space. If, for example, a new space station is to be built at this point in time, this method could make construction much easier. Because it is usual to fly the individual modules of the construction projects individually into orbit. However, if the items could be produced locally, researchers say this would save many rocket launches and therefore a lot of money and resources.

