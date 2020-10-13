The ban on the use of any alcohol-containing agent on board the International Space Station (ISS) is explained by the fact that it can lead to breakdown of air purification systems. About this in an interview with RIA News said the Russian cosmonaut, State Duma deputy Alexander Samokutyaev.

“Any alcohol-containing drug is unacceptable on the ISS. Even in deodorants, eau de toilette. Flammability is not the main criterion. Anything that contains alcohol is instantly captured by gas analyzers, ”he explained. After that, according to the astronaut, the air purification systems are instantly turned off.

The deputy added that at one time there were discussions about providing astronauts with wine to combat the effects of radiation. However, later this idea had to be abandoned due to the influence of alcohol on the station’s systems.

In 2018, it was reported that the New Year’s champagne on the table by the ISS cosmonaut was replaced with a photograph. This is due to the fact that fizzy drinks and alcohol cannot be stored on the ISS: after opening the bottle, the carbonated drink will turn into a mixture that will take up the entire possible volume, and the astronauts will have to clean up the station.