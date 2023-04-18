In Italy there are 36 million alcohol consumers: 20 million men and 16 women, equal to 77% of males and 56% of females. Ten and a half million Italians over the age of 18 drank alcohol every day. The photograph is taken, as every year, by the National Alcohol Observatory (Ona) of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), on the occasion of the Alcohol Prevention Day (Apd) which occurs tomorrow, 19 April.

The data – which will be illustrated tomorrow in a workshop at the ISS headquarters – also show that among consumers at risk, young people are especially concerned (about 1,370,000 between 11 and 25 years of age, of which 620,000 are minors), women (about 2 .5 million, growing since 2014, with maximum peaks of consumers at risk of 29% among minors aged 16-17), the elderly (2.6 million), of which one in 3 and almost one in 10 over 65s are at risk : they exceed on a daily basis and consume between meals.