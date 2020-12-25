Highlights: ISRO released preliminary data for Chandrayaan-2 for common people

Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on July 22, 2019.

Lander Vikram could not comfortably land on the lunar surface

Bengaluru

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said that it has released the initial data of Chandrayaan-2 mission to the general public which can be used for extensive science. ISRO has also given information about it by tweeting. Chandrayaan-2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22, 2019.

All other mission related things in good condition

ISRO said that the artificial satellite, orbiting the moon on September 2, 2019, is working to unravel the mysteries of the questions related to the moon and ISRO says that all other things related to the mission are in good condition. ISRO further stated that the figures are being released for all users. The Chandrayaan-2 mission was India’s first attempt to land on the lunar surface.

On 22 July last year, India launched its ambitious Chandrayaan-2 mission and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) sent its vehicle to the dark part of the moon. However, its lander Vikram could not comfortably land on the lunar surface and lost contact with the earth. Later, by looking at photographs from the US space agency NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), Chennai engineer Shanmuga Sibramanian discovered the lander Vikram on the lunar surface.