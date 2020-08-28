India’s space organization Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is about to launch Chandrayaan-3 next year. For this, moon-like craters or deep pits are being built at Ullarthi Kavalu in Chitradurga, about 215 km from Bangalore. Their aim is to make complete preparations for the next Chandrayaan mission.An ISRO source said, “We have tendered to dig the pit and are in the process of finalizing a company to do the job.” It is expected that by the end of August or early September this work will be finished. It will cost about 24.2 lakh rupees.

Moon-like surface will be created

According to information received from ISRO, these pits will be of 10 meters diameter and 3 meters deep. The purpose of making these is to make a perfect moon-like surface for Chandrayaan-3 lander here. In this process the sensor of the lander will be tested. This is called Lander Sensor Performance Test. In this, signals will be sent by flying the aircraft over the lander and from there it will be seen whether the lander is working properly or not.

Just like Chandrayaan-2, India’s next mission moon will also use multiple sensors. These sensors will help in estimating the altitude from the landing spot, maintaining speed and also protecting it from falling stones.