DThe partial withdrawal of the Israeli army from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip has raised questions that have led to speculation about a turning point in the course of the war, not only in Israel. “The war in Gaza continues and we are far from stopping,” Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi hastened to assure on Sunday. High-ranking officials of the Islamist Hamas remained hidden in the coastal area. An end to the war in Gaza is still far from being in sight. Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant asserted that Israel remains committed to plans for an offensive in the southern city of Rafah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously made similar statements. Netanyahu said on Sunday that he was determined to wipe out Hamas “in the entire Gaza Strip,” “including Rafah.”

It remains uncertain whether the withdrawal of the 98th Command Division from the area that has been contested for months is actually the first step towards a major offensive in Rafah. American President Joe Biden has been warning for weeks that an invasion of Rafah would represent a red line for him if the more than 1.5 million civilians seeking protection there were not brought to safety first. The fact that the residents who fled the fighting in Khan Yunis to the southern coastal city can now return to their destroyed homeland could be seen as a first step in this direction. What a comprehensive evacuation of Rafah could look like remains completely unclear.

Soldier recovery and regrouping?

The Israeli army itself justified the withdrawal from Khan Yunis on Sunday primarily by saying that the troops needed to recover and prepare for further operations. The United States then made similar statements. The reduction in troop numbers appears to be aimed at resting and regrouping soldiers, national security spokesman John Kirby told ABC News. However, the measure is not seen as a maneuver to prepare for a new offensive.

Israeli media on Monday quoted senior government officials who also spoke of “purely strategic” reasons. The withdrawal has nothing to do with a reaction to pressure from abroad to reach a hostage deal. During the course of the war it became clear that the permanent stationing of troops increased the risk for soldiers of becoming targets of terrorists. Hamas also only comes out of hiding if the army continually changes its position. Military sources also said that large parts of the war equipment and equipment needed to be maintained and partially replaced after months of fighting.







Others speculated on Monday about a temporary end to the major ground offensive in Gaza. From the beginning, the army had emphasized that the war could involve different phases – from large formations of troops within the coastal strip to smaller operations by mobile forces. While in the past few months there had been divisions of around 30,000-40,000 soldiers in the Gaza Strip at times, on Sunday there were only a few thousand.

Such a scenario could be difficult for Natanyahu, especially with regard to his right-wing coalition partners. As expected, they didn't wait long to receive criticism on Monday. “If the prime minister decides to end the war without a major offensive in Rafah to crush Hamas, he will have no mandate to continue as head of government,” wrote ultra-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Platform X. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized in a statement that the decision to withdraw from Khan Yunis was made in the smaller War Cabinet “without the approval of the Security Cabinet”. “And all this under international pressure that harms the dynamics of the war and our security interests,” Smotrich continued.