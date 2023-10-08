Update | The number of Israeli deaths rises to more than 300, while the number of Palestinian deaths rises to 232

More than 300 Israeli citizens have died as a result of the attack carried out on Saturday from the Gaza Strip by the Islamist group Hamas against the territory of Israel, Israeli media reported this Sunday, citing medical sources.

The death toll could increase in the coming hours, given the severity of some of the injured, whose number already amounts to almost 1,600, sources indicated.

On the Palestinian side, the death toll rises to 232 and the number of wounded to 1,700, according to sources from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, a territory controlled by Hamas since 2007, when it expelled the forces of the nationalist movement Al Fatah, of the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas.

The Gaza Health Ministry accused Israeli forces of deliberately attacking medical staff and hospitals, killing three health workers, injuring three others and destroying five ambulances.

According to Palestinian sources in the strip, at least five buildings have been destroyed in Gaza by Israeli bombings and hospitals are in a state of emergency due to the situation.

In Gaza, thousands of civilians from towns in the north of the strip such as Beit Hanoun, Jabalia and Beit Lahia were evacuated and fled to Gaza City to be housed in schools run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees due to the harshness of clashes.