The Israeli War Cabinet decided this Monday (18) to send a delegation to Doha to hold indirect talks with Hamas, through negotiators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States, about a new temporary truce in the Gaza Strip and a exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The delegation, led by the director of the Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, received a “general mandate” to carry out negotiations indirectly, although some considerations must be weighed and approved personally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant.

The team led by Barnea asked the cabinet for “time and flexibility” to be able to negotiate and “improve the agreement” and finish resolving loose ends, such as the number of Palestinian prisoners who could be released in exchange for Israeli hostages, as well as the increase in humanitarian aid, according to the Israeli press.

These talks will be the first occasion in which an Israeli team and a Hamas team will participate in indirect negotiations since the start of Ramadan a week ago, after mediators' attempts to seal a pact before the Muslim holy month, which until it is now taking place without incident in Jerusalem, but with restrictions for Palestinians in the West Bank.

The mediators sought a six-week truce in Ramadan, but Hamas demanded a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops, something categorically refuted by Netanyahu, who this weekend gave the green light to the military plan for the ground offensive in Rafah, in the extreme south of the Strip, where Israel claims four Palestinian militia battalions remain active.

However, the mediators' efforts were never completely stopped, and late last week Hamas presented a new proposal with a three-phase plan that would end in a ceasefire, an idea that Israel did not reject in advance and allowed for negotiations to be resumed.

The first step would be a six-week truce that would include the release of 35 hostages (women, sick and elderly) in exchange for 350 Palestinian prisoners, and that would include five female soldiers for 50 prisoners serving long sentences for terrorism.

In that phase, Israeli troops would withdraw from two main roads in Gaza and allow displaced people to return to the north.

In the second phase, the parties would declare a permanent ceasefire and Hamas would release all remaining living hostages in exchange for more prisoners; while in the third phase, terrorists would hand over the bodies of dead prisoners in exchange for Israel lifting the blockade on Gaza and allowing its reconstruction.

For now, Israel has categorically ruled out the possibility of a permanent ceasefire and insists it will resume its stated goal of destroying Hamas when any truce agreement expires.

Both the War Cabinet – with just three members – and the wider Security Cabinet forum, met this Sunday (17) to discuss the resumption of talks, in parallel with the protests both in Jerusalem, in front of the Prime Minister's residence. minister, as in Tel Aviv, demanding an agreement to release hostages.