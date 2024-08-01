The two blows that Israel has dealt this week to the high hierarchy of the Islamist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, with two attacks in Tehran and Beirut, have dragged the Middle East to the brink of a regional war escalation and opened up multiple scenarios parallel to the current war in the Gaza Strip. Within hours of each other, Israel killed 1,000 people in a bombing raid in the suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday the commander-in-chief of Hezbollah’s military wing, Fuad Shukr, who was the right-hand man of the leader of that Lebanese Shiite group, Hassan Nasrallah, and the president of the political bureau of the Palestinian organization Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who was visiting Tehran.

According to the criteria of

Protests in the West Bank following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. Photo:AFP Share

The Israeli army has admitted killing Shukr, whom it blames for “the murder of thousands of Israelis over the years,” including twelve Druze children in an attack on the occupied Golan Heights last Saturday; but it remains silent on the targeted killing of Haniyeh, which no one hesitates to attribute to Israel, which rarely confirms or denies its attacks in Iran.

These targeted killings show that Gaza is no longer the main issue. Israel is now in a conflict on seven fronts. Hezbollah and Iran are the main forces.

“These targeted killings show that Gaza is no longer the main issue. Israel is now in a conflict on seven fronts. Hezbollah and Iran are the main forces,” said retired Israeli general Amos Yadlin, who headed military intelligence. The seven fronts he refers to, all of them with Iranian satellites: the Gaza Strip and the West Bank with Hamas and Islamic Jihad; Lebanon with Hezbollah; the Houthis in Yemen; the Islamic Resistance in Iraq; pro-Iranian militias in Syria, and Iran itself.

“We are not seeking war, but we are prepared for all scenarios,” warned Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.during a visit to an Arrow unit, the long-range air defense system that is a key piece of Israel’s protection in the event of a regional war with these threats.

Hezbollah began its attacks against Israel on October 8, 2023, the day after the war in Gaza, “in solidarity with the Palestinian brothers,” resulting in the largest exchange of fire since 2006 on the border between Israel and Lebanon with more than 570 dead – most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of the Shiites; and the Houthis of Yemen joined in in November, launching missiles from across the Red Sea.

Two weeks ago, a Houthi ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv, killing an Israeli civilian, The Israeli air force responded the next day with a bombing raid on the Yemeni port of Hodeida, which is controlled by rebels and is key to the transfer of arms from Iran.

“It was not just an attack on the Houthis, but a message to the entire region that they know perfectly well who is behind this war architecture, which is Tehran,” Yadlin said. According to the expert, Israel’s deterrent capacity “failed miserably” on October 7, when more than 3,000 Hamas fighters infiltrated its territory and killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped 250, triggering the current war in the Gaza Strip, in which more than 39,400 Palestinians have died.

“Israel is rebuilding its deterrence and forcing its adversaries to recalculate their strategy,” Yadlin said, thanks to recent successes such as the attack on Hodeida; the one targeting Hamas military chief Mohamed Deif on July 13 in Nuseirat (central Gaza) – whose death has not been confirmed but of which Israel claims to have “increasing evidence” – and in recent hours, the “targeted assassinations” of Haniyeh and Shukr. Yadlin believes that both Hezbollah and Iran will respond, but “they are studying a modus operandi that is strong enough to send a message, but that does not lead to a war that is of no interest to anyone.”

This is what happened in April: Iran launched a single attack against Israel with 300 drones and missiles on the 14th – most of which were intercepted.in response to the Israeli bombing two weeks earlier of its embassy in Damascus, which killed 16 people, including 7 members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

“If Iran did not provoke an open war then, it will not do so now for the Palestinians,” Yadlin said of Haniyeh’s assassination on Iranian soil, although he does see the possibility of attacks against Israeli targets in third countries. Another option he is considering is for Iran to step back and for the escalation to be fought only by Hezbollah, which controls the main land front of the “axis of resistance” bordering Israel.

Agency / Efe / Jerusalem