Israel starts with the fourth corona vaccination. But unlike the advice of an expert, it is not recommended for all adults, but only for those who have previously been ill and at risk. But is the fourth prick actually effective?

Tel Aviv – More than half a million of the nine million Israelis are currently infected with the corona virus (as of January 24). The expert Eran Segal estimates that three million Israelis – about a third of the population – have already been infected with the omicron variant. In the fight against the virus, an Israeli expert council therefore recommended a fourth vaccination against the corona virus for all residents of the country aged 18 and over on Tuesday (January 25).

The Ministry of Health announced that the recommendation applies to adults who received the booster vaccination more than five months ago or who recovered before this period. The expert council, the so-called epidemic control team, consists of employees from the Ministry of Health, representatives of health insurance companies and scientists.

Israel: Expert council recommends fourth corona vaccination for everyone aged 18 and over

“The decision was made in light of positive results showing three to five times greater protection against serious disease after the fourth dose of vaccine,” the statement said. The protection against infection with the corona virus is twice as high for people who have been vaccinated four times as for people who have been vaccinated three times.

On the other hand, the head of a study on the effectiveness of the fourth dose was rather skeptical. Although it leads to a “nice increase” in antibodies, it does not provide sufficient protection against the omicron variant, which has meanwhile also become dominant in Israel, said Professor Gili Regev from the Shiba Hospital near Tel Aviv.

Israel starts fourth corona vaccination for previously ill and high-risk patients

Only 63 percent of the 9.4 million Israelis are still considered fully vaccinated. In Israel, this includes people who have been vaccinated twice up to six months after the second vaccination and people who have received a booster vaccination. 29 percent of the population have not been vaccinated at all, and the validity of the vaccination has expired for eight percent.

A day after the Expert Council’s recommendation, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced that the fourth vaccination would start – but only for adults with previous illnesses. This means that those affected with risk factors for serious illnesses in the event of a corona infection and their caregivers can now be vaccinated again. Adults who are exposed to a particular risk of infection at work are also eligible. Director General Nachman Asch decided this. The only requirement for the fourth vaccination is that the third vaccination was at least four months ago.

Israel is starting the fourth corona vaccination for all adults with previous illnesses. © Ariel Shalit / dpa

Asch is only partially following the recommendation of the expert council. Asch’s decision was made on the basis of positive experiences with the fourth vaccination for people over 60, it said. This shows protection against infection that is twice as good as after the third vaccination. The protection against a serious illness is even three to five times as high. In Israel, more than 610,000 people have already received a fourth dose of the vaccine. So far, the recommendation only applied to people over the age of 60, immunocompromised people and medical staff.

Controversial effect of a fourth vaccination – but soon necessary for people with weak immune systems

The Munich corona expert Clemens Wendtner urges rapid preparation for the fourth corona vaccination in Germany – with the available vaccines. “For me, a fourth vaccination four to six months after the third vaccination would be an adequate measure,” said the chief physician of infectiology at the Munich Clinic Schwabing German press agency.

At the same time, however, he pointed out that due to a lack of data there is still no recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) for a fourth vaccination. It is often said that one wants to wait for the adapted Omikron vaccine. “But I’m afraid that will take too long,” said Wendtner. New vaccines are not to be expected before April – but the Omicron wave is rolling now. “You have to prepare a four-vaccination campaign now, also based on the availability of the currently approved vaccines. We can’t just think about it when it’s March or April,” said Wendtner.

Sebastian Ulbert, vaccine researcher from the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology, on the other hand, distinguishes between people with a healthy immune system and people with a weak immune system when it comes to the question of the fourth vaccination. This means that giving a fourth dose is not an option for Ulbert for the time being, but primarily for older people and risk groups, as in Israel. It is still unclear whether and how the effect of the third vaccination will subside in those with a healthy immune system. (dpa/jsch)