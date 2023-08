How did you feel about the content of this article?

Protests held by Israelis last weekend in Jerusalem against the approval of judicial reform | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Supreme Court of Israel announced this Monday (31) that all 15 justices will participate in the hearing in which the parliamentary opposition’s petitions will be heard against the approval of part of the judicial reform, which limits the role of the Judiciary in government decisions. .

According to the agency Reutersthe judges will meet on September 12 to assess the legality of the new document, designed by the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is the first time in Israel’s history that the entire collegiate will participate, according to a spokesperson for the Court.

Last Sunday (30), the leader of the opposition in the Israeli parliament, Yair Lapid, defended the “freezing” of the negotiations on the reform, until the parliamentarians reach a consensus on the new legislation.

This is because, on polling day, politicians opposed to the approval of measures that limit the action of the Judiciary, left the seat of the Legislative, where Netanyahu has the majority in his favor.

The prime minister’s party rejected the proposal and requested an immediate return to talks.

Since the 24th of this month, when the first part of the judicial reform passed in Parliament, demonstrators have gathered in the streets in protest against the measures.

According to the opposition, the new legislation aims to “remove control over government decisions”. On the other hand, the prime minister argues that the reform seeks to “only control the excesses of the Judiciary”.