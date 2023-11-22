Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit against a deal to release hostages held by supporters of the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza, the broadcaster reported on November 22 Kan on social networks X (formerly Twitter).

As noted, the judges found that in this case there was no need for the intervention of a higher court.

“There are no grounds for court intervention in view of the wide discretion granted to the government when making decisions of an explicitly political nature,” the statement said.

The lawsuit was filed earlier in the day by Choosing Life, a forum for families of victims and victims of terrorism.

On November 22, the Israeli Cabinet approved a deal with Hamas to release hostages from Gaza. Hamas and the Israeli authorities agreed that in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, 50 hostages, including women and children under 19 years of age, would be released.

On November 21, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Mark Regev said that if the deal with Hamas on the release of prisoners is approved, Israel will be able to begin its implementation on November 23. When asked about a possible extension of the ceasefire period as part of the deal, he stressed that Israel may consider such an option.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tel Aviv faces a difficult decision on the deal to release hostages in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli leader also stressed that there are plans to complete the military operation in the Gaza Strip, even after a possible temporary ceasefire, in order to free some of the hostages.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the exacerbation, more than 14.1 thousand people have died in the Gaza Strip, 5.8 thousand of them are children. The number of victims exceeds 33 thousand. More than 1.4 thousand people were killed on the Israeli side, and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.