Marcos Knobel, president of the Israeli Federation of the State of São Paulo, said that young people are taught to undertake from an early age in the country

Israel is a country with a strong presence in the innovation and entrepreneurship sector. For Marcos Knobelpresident of the Israeli Federation of the State of São Paulo, one of the reasons why the country is advanced in both areas is quality education.

According to him, Israeli schools and other educational institutions provide opportunities for citizens to specialize in the world of innovative business. “The State provides conditions for young people”declared in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneurial Power.

In Knobel's view, Brazil still needs to advance further in relation to education so that it can develop the technology and innovation sector. “The conditions that Brazil provides for young people may not be as equal as those in Israel”he said.

In addition to the educational factor, the country's defense systems also contribute to the development of new technologies in the nation. He mentioned equipment to defend against missiles, which always needs to be improved.

The city of Tel Aviv is the 4th largest startup ecosystem in the world. Read the top 5according to a Startup Genome survey: