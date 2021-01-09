A silver-colored jeep drives at walking pace towards the white pavilion tent that marks the entrance to the Covid-19 vaccination center in front of the football stadium in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa. The driver, dark-haired with sunglasses, brakes. “Tent four!” Calls out a steward to her. The woman rolls her jeep to the assigned tent, brakes, closes the window and rolls up the sleeve of her blouse. A paramedic leans over to her and starts the syringe. Shortly afterwards the jeep drives away again. The driver received her first vaccination against the coronavirus within minutes.

The drive-through vaccination station in Haifa, operated by the Maccabi health insurance company, is one of the more spectacular elements of the Israeli vaccination campaign, the speed and efficiency of which is causing a stir worldwide: 1.5 million Israelis, i.e. around 17.5 percent of the population, had up to Received her first dose of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health, of which two doses are required. No other country has so far been able to vaccinate a comparable proportion of its population. For comparison: In Germany, for example, by the middle of this week, according to Oxford University’s online portal “Our World in Data”, only 0.44 percent of all citizens had received the first injection. But what is actually the reason for the Israeli success? And what can other countries learn from it?

Some factors are difficult to copy: Israel is a small country and a large part of its nine million inhabitants live in a few urban centers. But that alone does not explain this pace: small, affluent countries like Denmark or the Netherlands lag far behind the Jewish state. Many experts consider the physical and digital infrastructure of the Israeli health system to be crucial.

People over 60 are allowed to book

All adult citizens are insured with one of four major health insurance companies. These registers keep digital medical files, which they now use to invite their customers to be immunized. While critics in Germany complain about a time-consuming and nerve-consuming bureaucracy that is inhibiting the vaccination campaign there, Israelis book their vaccination appointment by telephone or online, receive reminder SMS and automatically receive an appointment for the follow-up vaccination.

Currently, only people over 60 and members of certain risk groups can be immunized in Israel. The health insurance programs automatically check these criteria. “If a 40-year-old tries to book a vaccination appointment online, it doesn’t work,” explains Ido Hadari, spokesman for the Maccabi health insurance company. “As soon as he enters his ID number, the system knows how old he is.”

Maccabi alone maintains 85 vaccination centers, each with several stations. In total there are several hundred vaccination centers across the country. 700 reservists from the army support the health insurance staff in this unique effort. However, not everything is going smoothly in Israel either. Most recently, the number of people vaccinated every day fell because the available substance was becoming scarce. Although the government ordered several million cans each from Pfizer and Moderna early on – it does not give exact numbers – there are currently problems with delivery. Maccabi, for example, will no longer give vaccinations from next week and only give people who have already been vaccinated their second dose. Difficulties also exist in the Arab minority: Their vaccination rates are well below the average, apparently a result of Arab anti-vaccination propaganda on social media.

Tightened lockdown

A few days ago there was also a minor scandal when the Israeli media reported that hundreds of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s employees had received the vaccination, regardless of age and health. And the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv also rebelled against the rules this week by inviting teachers of all ages to vaccinate – whereupon Health Minister Yuli Edelstein had the vaccine delivery to Ichilov stopped as a punishment.

In addition, the Israeli government announced on Tuesday that the current lockdown would be tightened to stop the rise in new infections: almost 9,000 cases per day were most recently again. Nevertheless, large parts of the population are relieved that an end to the crisis is in sight. The Minister of Health is hoping that the country will be able to return to normal in April.

The Maccabi spokesman Ido Hadari reports touching scenes of gratitude. One of the freshly vaccinated had ordered food for the Maccabi team at the stadium in Haifa via catering. A resident of Jerusalem, on the other hand, raised money in his neighborhood to have pizza delivered to the employees of the local vaccination station. “When there is war in Israel, society as a whole helps the army,” says Hadari. “During the Lebanon War, when I was a child, we baked cakes for the soldiers. Now people understand that we are the soldiers. “