Israeli forces take up positions behind a vehicle in Sderot. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Hamas attacks, Israel responds. Hundreds of people are already dead on both sides. Now the Israeli security cabinet has officially confirmed a state of war in the country.

Tel Aviv – The Israeli security cabinet has declared a state of war in Israel. This allows “far-reaching military steps,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday. “The war imposed on Israel by a murderous terrorist attack from the Gaza Strip began at 6 a.m. on October 7, 2023.”

The Islamist Hamas surprisingly launched major attacks against Israel from Gaza on Saturday. The Palestinian organization, classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the USA and Israel, fired more than 3,000 rockets into Israel. At the same time, armed Palestinians advanced into Israel by land, sea and air on Saturday morning.

According to the military, several Israelis were abducted to the Gaza Strip. A military spokesman spoke of a “significant number,” but Israel has not yet given any precise details. According to media reports, more than 400 people have been killed in Israel so far. Israel announced an evacuation of its border towns with the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip killed 313 Palestinians and injured almost 2,000, the Ministry of Health there said on Sunday. dpa