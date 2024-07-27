The “imperial boomerang” is the idea that those governments that develop repressive techniques for control colonial territories They will eventually end up deploying those same techniques against their own people. Or, in the case of the Mexico-Israel cooperationagainst the people of others.

In recent years, the Cooperation between Israel and Mexico ha grown up significantly, especially in the field of security and the defending. This relationship has been a cause for analysis and concern, given the context of militarization that we live the and the Mexicans, disguised in the fight against drug trafficking. Israel’s role in the militarization of Mexico covers from the sale of military equipment until the security forces training.

Israeli companies such as Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries have supplied to Mexico a variety of military equipmentincluding drones, surveillance systems, radars and armored vehicles. One of the most controversial aspects of this cooperation has been the acquisition of surveillance softwarelike the famous Pegasusdeveloped by NSO Group. This software has been used to spy on journalists, activists and politicians in Mexicowhich has raised serious concerns about privacy and human rights violations.

In addition to the sale of equipment, Israel has provided training and advice to Mexican security forcesMexican officers and agents have received training in combat tactics, crisis management, and intelligence techniques in Israeli institutions (the same ones committing genocide in Palestine). The use of surveillance technology, such as Pegasus, has been particularly problematic. The ability to monitor private communications has enabled spying and intimidation. Let us also remember that Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalism and activism.

Israel’s role in the militarization of Mexico is no coincidenceand the fact that it entails a direct impact on our human rights is not either. Israel tries to legitimize its existence as a colonialist, apartheidist and genocidal entity, and the Mexican State is happy to legitimize it as long as it gives it the tools to strengthen the militaristic State that has been imposed on us in recent decades.

