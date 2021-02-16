A.Next Sunday, at exactly 7 o’clock in the morning, the “new normal” will begin in Israel. That’s what the government decided. Then the longingly awaited return to everyday life will begin. The nine-million-inhabitant country is now showing what this could look like in the rest of the world.

It is already clear that there will be one in the future “Two-class society” give. Fully vaccinated people will get their basic rights back, while unvaccinated residents will be restricted in their rights. To what extent is still being discussed in Israel.

Two phases are planned in which what is now the third lockdown is to be ended. The first already provides for far-reaching easing. In Israel the week starts on Sunday. Shops, markets, shopping centers, museums, libraries and places of worship will then open again. In addition, fitness studios, swimming pools and hotels. Cultural and sporting events, even trade fairs, should be allowed to take place again. However, only for residents who can show the so-called green passport.

Entry ticket: green pass

Anyone who received the two vaccine doses 21 days apart can apply for it. Anyone wishing to enter a hotel, theater or swimming pool in the future must show their mobile phone and the green passport in the app from the Ministry of Health. Or a certificate with a barcode that can be downloaded and printed out.

The children should also be able to go to their schools again on Sunday. For now the fifth and sixth as well as the eleventh and twelfth grades. In the second phase, which is to be ushered in on March 7th, the rest of the students will join them. But only in the cities that have low numbers of infections or where at least 70 percent of the population are vaccinated. Restaurants and cafes as well as other leisure facilities should then reopen.

Without a green pass you will only be able to meet in cafes and small restaurants. All other recreational facilities remain closed to those who have not been vaccinated. And one more long-awaited leisure activity will be reserved for those with a green passport: traveling.

Israel is already trying to reach bilateral agreements with countries that use similar instruments such as passports for vaccinated people. There are already agreements with Greece and Cyprus to mutually recognize the respective “vaccination passports”. The porters are then allowed to travel quarantine-free to the countries with which such agreements have been concluded. According to the Foreign Ministry, Israel is also in talks with the Seychelles, Great Britain, Estonia, Romania and Serbia. With countries that vaccinate faster than Germany.

Entry only for vaccinated persons – the first countries conclude agreements It won’t be long now – then it’s Easter break. But can we then go on vacation? And what about the summer vacation? Some countries want to introduce a vaccination certificate so that vaccinated people can travel freely. Source: WELT / Isabell Finzel

The country has clearly rejected advertising campaigns by German travel providers who are already promoting “vaccination trips” to Israel: “Due to numerous inquiries … we, as representatives of the Ministry of Tourism of the State of Israel, would like to emphasize that there are no opportunities for Tourists in Israel are there to be vaccinated. No vaccination prices are offered, ”explains Ella Zack Solomon, Director of the Israeli State Transport Office for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

For the foreseeable future, holidays at the Dead Sea, in Jerusalem or on the beach in Tel Aviv will only be possible for citizens of fast vaccinating countries that have signed a corresponding agreement with Israel.

And Israel wants to make sure that unvaccinated people do not gain access to the new privileges: It has been ensured that the green passport is forgery-proof, according to the Corona task force. Anyone who tries to gain access to restricted areas or events will be severely punished.

There is already anger against the new regulations. In Tel Aviv, a few hundred people gathered in Habima Square on Monday evening to demonstrate against the new passport. “My body is mine” or “Nobody should be vaccinated against their will” was the message on the participants’ posters.

How much coercion the country can and should use is the number one topic of discussion. Because the extremely fast and effective vaccination campaign has lost pace recently. If you vaccinated around 200,000 people a day in the first few weeks, it is now half.

Source: WORLD infographic

Almost four million Israelis have already received a vaccination, 2.6 million have both syringes. The government’s goal is to immunize at least five million of the nine million residents. Israel is a young country, around 2.5 million people are under 16 and therefore cannot be vaccinated.

Vaccine skepticism especially among the boys

The boys in particular are skeptical about the vaccinations, although first studies in Israel certify the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer an effectiveness of 94 percent with moderate side effects. The group of those over 60 who have been most at risk to date now only accounts for less than ten percent of the new infections reported daily.

90 percent in this age group have already been vaccinated or have had corona disease. The future risk group in Israel are the children who cannot be vaccinated and who get sick more often from the new mutations than in the first corona wave.

According to the Ministry of Health, there is a certain reluctance to be observed among under-50s and teachers when it comes to willingness to be vaccinated. Health Minister Juli Edelstein made it clear in a tweet: “A teacher who does not get vaccinated endangers the well-being of his students and does not live up to his responsibilities.” The government is working on a bill that all employees and workers who have frequent contact to the public, such as teachers and medical staff, need to be vaccinated.

Alternatively, they could present a corona test every 48 hours, which they would have to pay for themselves. Free tests should be reserved for those under 16 years of age and high-risk patients who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. Holders of a green pass should be able to attend events with their children if they can show a negative corona test.

The plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to give local administrations the names of residents who refuse to be vaccinated is also causing discussion. The Ministry of Education also requires the names of teachers and students who have not yet been vaccinated. It is not yet clear whether this information is actually transmitted and for what purpose it should be retrieved. Critics warn that local authorities could use them to put pressure on “disobedient” citizens and their families.

Israeli experts advise against the use of pressure means, even if it would be legally possible in a state of emergency of the pandemic. The authorities are initially trying “positive incentives” – with different means depending on the population group. In the ultra-orthodox Jewish town of Bnei Brak, for example, the idea of ​​luring pious vaccination skeptics with free cholent came up. The bean and meat stew, which has to simmer for days, is a popular Shabbat dish. Tel Aviv, on the other hand, relies on pizza and coffee – or on free hummus in the Arab district of Jaffa.