Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/19/2024 – 21:18

Israel could be using hunger as a “method of war”, warns the entity. Half of the population of 2.2 million people in the Palestinian enclave would already be in a situation of “catastrophic hunger”. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, accused Israel of blocking humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip and to conduct the conflict in the Palestinian enclave in such a way that “it may amount to using starvation as a method of war”.

An analysis conducted by the UN concluded that 300,000 people in northern Gaza will be in extreme hunger by May if there is no significant increase in food deliveries to the region.

The Israeli attacks on Palestinian territory, in reaction to the terrorist attacks by the extremist group Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, left approximately half of the population – around 1.1 million people – living in a situation of “catastrophic hunger”, it says the UN report.

In a note released by the organization, widely criticized by Israel, Turk states that “the situation of hunger, starvation and scarcity is the result of broad restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid”.

According to him, Israeli decisions since the beginning of the conflict are directly associated with the “forced displacement of the majority of the population, as well as the destruction of essential civilian infrastructure”.

“There was literally nothing left”

“The extent of continued restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, along with the manner in which [Israel] continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of warfare, which is a war crime,” warned Turk.

Jens Laerke, director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), highlighted that the criteria for extreme famine “may already have been met in northern Gaza.” He reported that for weeks people had started to eat seeds, animal feed, grass and weeds. “There was literally nothing left.”

Laerke warned that if there is not an increase in food deliveries to the region, it is possible that we will have “more than 200 people dying of hunger per day”.

Cypriot authorities confirmed on Tuesday that a second ship carrying food is expected to arrive in Gaza in the coming days, while aid carried by the first vessel to make the two-day journey to the enclave is being distributed in the region.

Escalation of violence

Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 left 1,200 dead. Around 250 people were taken hostage by the Islamists, of which 130 were still being held in Gaza, including another 33 who were presumed dead, according to the Israeli government.

The Israeli reaction against Hamas in Gaza, with intense bombings followed by a ground military offensive, has so far left 31,800 people dead in the enclave, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the Palestinian group.

Hamas denounced that Israel had committed war crimes by attacking the Al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, under the argument that the site was being used for military purposes. Israeli forces reported that more than 50 fighters from the Palestinian group died at the scene.

Rafah, in the south of the enclave, where thousands of refugees are sheltering, experienced another night of bombings, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again stated that a land offensive in the city will be inevitable.

Resumption of negotiations

Efforts by the parties involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in the conflict in Gaza intensified this Tuesday, with both sides signaling intentions to give in to their demands.

Representatives from both parties began a new round of talks with mediators from Egypt and Qatar, days after the failed attempt to secure a truce before Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, which began last week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Qatar and Egypt this week to try to boost efforts to achieve a temporary ceasefire and increase the delivery of resources to the Palestinian territory.

Blinken warned that the population in Gaza suffers “severe levels of acute food insecurity.” “This is the first time that an entire population has been classified in this way,” he said.

rc (AFP, DW)