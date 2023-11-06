Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Split

The symbol of strength: Israeli soldiers in a Merkava battle tank on the border with the Gaza Strip. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

Tank fighting in the concrete jungle is a bloody business. Israel is marching in the Gaza Strip – and should have learned from Russia’s mistakes.

Gaza – Even the expert is shocked: Israel has lost the aura of strength it has cultivated for years due to the unexpected and massive attack by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Political scientist Carlo Masala summarizes this in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired. The Israeli army’s offensive is now taking place from this state of vulnerability – in urban warfare; with weapons that are extremely out of place: battle tanks. For Russia, these steel giants have so far remained toothless tigers – largely due to their amateurish leadership. Also because of their technology from the day before yesterday. The Israeli army can do both better.

One of the last battles that tanks fought in a city ended in disaster, says Eastern Europe researcher James Hughes for the think tank Center for Eastern European and International Studies writes: “In December 1994, a long column of Russian tanks entered the Chechen capital Grozny to put down a nationalist-secessionist uprising. Russia had assumed that the mere demonstration of military force would lead to the surrender of the insurgents. However, within a few hours the column was completely wiped out by Chechen fighters. Russia lost about 200 armored vehicles, and around 1,000 Russian soldiers were killed or captured.” The tank belongs on the battlefield. Cities are alien to him.

Ukraine: Putin’s nightmare is 5,000 lost tanks

But as in the Chechen war, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently experienced his Waterloo in forests and fields: in Ukraine. Russia lost 5,000 tanks during its almost two-year campaign; This estimate was recently made by Nicholas Aucott, senior military adviser to the British delegation to the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Security Council. Almost 30 years after Grozny, Israel is also facing urban warfare with tanks – albeit under completely different circumstances. However, Israel and Russia seem to face the same challenge on one point: the dogged defense of their opponents and the enemy’s territory.

Gaza: The 360-degree threat to soldiers in the Israel war

“The local and urban warfare itself is very complex,” says Lieutenant Colonel Andre Knappe in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired – Knappe is the commander of the 1st Battalion of the Air Force’s Object Protection Regiment and is therefore a specialist in what the Israeli Army is currently facing. “Soldiers experience a 360-degree threat when operating in urban infrastructure. Every street can be a firing channel. Soldiers can be ambushed at any time; they experience rapidly changing combat distances from one meter to suddenly 300 meters; and they have obstacles in front of them, both intentional and unintentional.” Hamas is said to have had anti-tank guided missiles of the Russian “Kornet” type for years; and, as exemplified in Ukraine, Hamas also uses combat drones to drop grenades on Israeli tanks or units.

Plus Gustav Gressel from the think tank European Council on Foreign Affairs in the daily News: “The Gaza Strip is essentially a large urban battlefield. There are town after town and town after town. In a local battle, houses provide cover and movement options, especially for infantry. You move in and through corridors of houses using cover against drones or the air force. There are well-developed positions in the basement and ground floors and good visibility from the roofs. That means it’s basically a single position area.”

Grozny: Amateur leadership is a death sentence for soldiers

Moscow’s troops were just as poorly organized in Ukraine as they were in Chechnya, says Alexander Sharkovsky, a military expert at Moscow Nezavisimaya Gazeta in Moscow. The losses in the large city of Grozny are due to a lack of infantry support; the losses in Ukraine were due to a lack of fire protection from artillery and a lack of supplies. The Israeli army, on the other hand, is battle-hardened and is in a permanent state of alert. Nevertheless, political scientist Masala warns that the terrorist organization Hamas has demonstrated great complexity in its attack on Israel by attacking simultaneously on the ground, from the air and from the sea. He sees this as looming a previously unsuspected threat scenario for Israel.

Fabian Hinz, military expert at the think tank, argues similarly International Institute for Strategic Studies in the Jewish general: “The Israeli army trains its soldiers in urban warfare. Older soldiers also have experience from previous missions, including in Gaza. But even if you are well prepared, you are not really prepared because these are simply difficult battles in which the Israeli army’s technical superiority plays a smaller role. It would be easier for the Israelis to fight 1,000 Syrian tanks in the field than Hamas in their homes. Even though, from what we’ve seen, Hamas’s melee weapons tend to be older models. They have modern anti-tank missiles, but little else in terms of high-tech.”

Israel: The tank is built for fighting in the city

The Merkava (in German: “chariot”) makes the difference – unlike any Russian or Western model, it is a tank that was built for urban warfare. Ralf Raths, director of the German Tank Museum in Munster, actually considers the Israeli army’s own design to be the safest tank in the world. He justifies this with extraordinary technical solutions, especially against mobile rocket-propelled grenades, which Hamas will most likely use in the winding streets of Gaza. For example, the Merkava consists of sandwich armor in which diesel is stored. The crew is therefore completely surrounded by flammable liquid.

However, the liquid reacts to bombardment by causing its turbulence to deflect the projectile. A little simpler are metal chains weighted with balls at the rear of the turret, which release incoming shaped charge projectiles prematurely and thus prevent contact with the crew’s internal fighting area. In addition, the engine in the Merkava is located at the front, so there is hardly any harm to it from the front. The Israeli army can currently deploy 400 operational Merkavas – since it first fought and won a tank battle in Lebanon in 1982, this colossus in particular has embodied Israel’s aura of strength on the battlefield.