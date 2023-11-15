Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 15/11/2023 – 16:01

Renowned German philosopher recalls that Hamas expressed its objective of “eliminating Jewish life”, but considers that military action in the Gaza Strip must be proportionate, avoid the death of civilians and have peace as a future objective. Renowned German philosopher Jürgen Habermas, a of members of the Frankfurt School, spoke out this Monday (11/13) regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a short text, signed with three other researchers, Habermas stated that Israel’s military reaction triggered after the attacks by the radical Islamic group on October 7 was “in principle justified”, considering that Hamas expressly expressed its intention to “ eliminate Jewish life in general.”

However, Habermas and his co-signatories recognize that the way Israel has reacted to Hamas is the subject of “controversial debate”, and that it should be proportionate, avoid the deaths of civilians and aim to build peace in the future.

The text, published on the website of the Normative Orders research center, at Frankfurt’s Goethe University, also states that, despite the necessary concern for the fate of the Palestinian population, attributing “genocidal intentions” to Israel’s actions would be disproportionate and out of the question.

In addition to Habermas, who is recognized worldwide for his work on democracy, the public sphere and communicative rationality, the text is written by political scientist Nicole Deitelhoff, philosopher Rainer Forst and jurist Kalus Günther.

Germany’s responsibility

The text highlights that Germany has a duty of solidarity with Israel and with the Jews who live in the European country, in view of the persecution and genocide of more than 6 million Jews by the Nazi regime.

“The democratic ethos of the Federal Republic of Germany, guided by the obligation to respect human dignity, is linked to a political culture in which Jewish life and Israel’s right to exist are central elements that demand special protection, in light of massive crimes of the Nazi era”, he states.

The statement is in line with statements by several German politicians that Israel’s security is a “reason of state” for Germany.

Condemnation of anti-Semitism

Habermas and the three co-signatories also address the risk that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip will increase anti-Semitism in Germany, which “cannot be justified in any way.”

“It is intolerable that Jews in Germany are once again exposed to threats to their lives and integrity and have to fear suffering physical violence in the streets,” the text states.

“The fundamental rights to freedom and physical integrity, as well as protection against racist defamation, are indivisible and apply equally to everyone. All those in our country who have cultivated anti-Semitic feelings and convictions, under all kinds of pretexts, and who now see a providential opportunity to express them in an uninhibited way, need to respect that.”

