With less than a month before the legislative elections to be held in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu would certainly have preferred Donald Trump to still be in place. The osmosis was perfect between the two men, in particular on two essential questions: the Palestinians and Iran. But the situation has changed. Netanyahu has once been very sorry to have to wait for a phone call from new White House host Joe Biden. The latter’s advisers were careful to point out that relations between Israel and the United States would not be changed. This further underlined the form of disavowal inflicted on the very person of the Israeli prime minister.

For Netanyahu, at least in his words, Iran would always pose an existential threat to his country. “Israel remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and its position on the nuclear deal has not changed,” he said last week, as if to better challenge any progress in the field. Moreover, from the point of view of warmongering, Tel Aviv is ahead of Tehran. We remember that just a few weeks ago the chief of staff of the Israeli army, General Aviv Kochavi, gave a real war speech. For him, the Iranian nuclear deal “Would be a bad thing”. He thus ordered the army to “Prepare additional operational plans” in 2021, who “Will be ready” if politicians decide to carry out an offensive against Iran. “Any agreement that looks like the 2015 agreement is a bad thing, both strategically and operationally”, denounced Kochavi. “The pressures on Iran must continue, Iran cannot have the capacity to have a nuclear bomb”, he added.

Israel fears being left out of regional issue

If the American and Israeli interests in this area seem to diverge, the fact remains that Israel is a stakeholder in the overall American strategy in the region. Including in the military field. “The decision taken last month by the Pentagon to relocate Israel to the area of ​​responsibility of the US Army Central Command is an important step. It reflects the growing need to coordinate operational military activities between Israel, the United States and the pragmatic Gulf States in the face of the common threat posed by the Iranian axis ”, welcomed the Besa Center, an Israeli think tank. And when Biden calls on his allies to respond to “Destabilizing activities” from Iran, it is clearly heard in Israeli political and military circles. Tel Aviv is thus suspected of being behind the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, father of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activities and who, a few months earlier, had been cited by Netanyahu.

As usual, Tel Aviv fears being excluded from a regional issue and is acting to be part of the solutions. For example, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Wednesday called Iran’s decision to limit inspections of its nuclear program as “Threat that will not go unanswered”, because, he said, “We will never allow Iran to have the capacity to acquire nuclear weapons.” Against these recurring threats, Iran warned Israel that it would retaliate any attack on its territory by targeting Israeli cities and accused Tel Aviv of carrying out a “Psychological warfare”.