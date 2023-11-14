The source stated that the total number of current detainees in Israeli prisons has reached 7,254.

The newspaper quoted the head of the Israeli Prison Service Commission, Katy Perry, as saying, “Since the beginning of the war on October 7, a new and more restrictive policy has been followed towards security detainees held in Israeli prisons.”

“There is no turning back,” Perry said, adding: “I am engaged in discussions with security officials, and the position we take at the Israel Prison Service is to hold security detainees in a completely different way than in the past.”

Perry also spoke about the conditions of detention of members of the “elite” unit of the military wing of Hamas, saying: “We put between 4 and 8 people in each cell, and they are locked there all day.”

She continued: “They are defined as the most dangerous detainees in Israeli prisons. They are isolated and only get the basics.”

Regarding the possibility of releasing them in exchange for the hostages, Katy Perry said: “This is not an issue. There are people who are dealing with the issue. Let’s hope everyone returns home.”

The security official was talking about an exchange deal brokered by a number of countries between Israel and Hamas, which has been holding about 240 people inside the Gaza Strip for more than a month.