Sunday, July 23, 2023
Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu for surgery to install a pacemaker

July 23, 2023
The 73-year-old prime minister was hospitalized a week ago. At the time, it was said that the cause was dehydration.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery today to install a pacemaker, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement early Sunday.

According to the statement, Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker at Sheba Hospital in the Tel Aviv area.

Chancellery according to the Prime Minister is under anesthesia during the operation, which is conducted by the country’s Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin acts as his deputy.

