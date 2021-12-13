Home page politics

Naftali Bennett (l.) Meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Said Al Nahjan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Bennett is the first Israeli Prime Minister to make an official visit to the Emirates. © Haim Zach / GPO / dpa

Economic considerations bring Israel and the United Arab Emirates closer together. But a common enemy also plays a role.

Tel Aviv – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Said Al Nahjan, in Abu Dhabi on a historic visit.

A video showed the two men shaking hands and talking. The Crown Prince received Bennett in his private palace, Bennett’s office announced on Monday. The Emirati news agency WAM reported that the meeting was about bilateral cooperation and economic cooperation.

Bennett was the first Prime Minister of Israel to make an official visit to the Emirates on Sunday. As the Israeli ambassador to the Emirates, Amir Hajek, told the Israeli radio station Kan, one of the topics of Bennett’s talks should also be Iran – with which the two countries are enemies. According to the Jerusalem Post, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz informed the US last week of a date by when Israel would be militarily ready to attack Iran.

The current nuclear talks in Vienna are about restricting the Iranian nuclear program and lifting US sanctions against the Islamic Republic. This is to save the 2015 nuclear deal that is supposed to prevent the development of nuclear weapons in Iran. A week ago, Bennett urged international negotiators in Vienna to maintain a firm stance on Tehran.

Embassy opened in Tel Aviv

Israel signed diplomatic relations agreements with the UAE and Bahrain last year. Until then, only two Arab states, the neighboring countries of Egypt and Jordan, had diplomatic relations with Israel.

That year the Emirates opened an embassy in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. The countries have started direct flights to each other. Economic considerations are seen as the main driving force behind the rapprochement. But the countries also forged an alliance against Iran. dpa