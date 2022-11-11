The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to form a new government, after the president finished the consultations that he had started last Wednesday with the leaders of all the parties of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) , elected during the voting last week. The order is expected to be officially placed this Sunday.

President Herzog was in charge of concluding the political consultations, in which 64 members of Parliament, out of a total of 120, recommended this Friday, November 11, that Netanyahu be in charge of forming the new government coalition.

The Likud party, led by Netanyahu, took first place in the elections held in Israel on November 1, in its attempt to end the unprecedented political chaos, which has forced five popular elections in the last four years. .

Likud has the support of religious and far-right parties, which is why it is likely that they will reach an agreement to form the new government.

Herzog initially met with representatives of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, which won seven seats in last week's election and, as expected, gave Netanyahu the go-ahead.







Subsequently, Herzog had a meeting with the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, another ally of Netanyahu and that in the last elections won 14 seats together with the Jewish Power coalition party, led by the extremist Itmar Ben Gvir.

The series of consultations by the Israeli president ended with a meeting with representatives of the Arab Ra’am party, which chose to refrain from recommending a Knesset parliamentarian to form the new government.

Netanyahu has the great challenge of forming a lasting government

Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history, initially took office from 1996 to 1999 and then from 2009 to 2021. The politician is currently on trial on corruption charges during his administration, charges he has since denied. the start of the process.

As part of the Israeli political system, Netanyahu will be formally presented with the task this Sunday and will have a month to assemble a ruling coalition with a majority of 120 seats in the Knesset and the possibility of ending a long political instability in Israel. the country.

In recent years, no party has managed to win enough votes to secure a majority of seats in the Knesset, which has forced the disintegration of five governments in recent years.

To achieve the desired majority, the parties must unite through coalitions in order to achieve a minimum of 61 seats. In June this year, then-Prime Minister Naftali and his Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, were unable to maintain their parliamentary majority and announced the dissolution of Parliament.

Israel’s outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives to address lawmakers from his Yamina party at the Knesset (parliament) in Jerusalem, on June 29, 2022. © AFP – Ahmad Gharabli

The dissolution came after Bennett suffered a wave of resignations from the deputies, which only allowed him to be in power for a year.

Bennet and Lapid had achieved the constitution of an unprecedented coalition, which brought together eight political parties, including an Arab one. For his part, Netanyahu had failed to build lasting ruling majorities during the last four elections.

With Netanyahu’s return to power, the formation of the most right-wing and religious government in the history of that country is expected, after the politician made an alliance with an ultra-nationalist party that promotes a reform of the judicial system and promulgates anti-Arab sentiments.

