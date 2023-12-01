On the orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s intelligence services are reportedly working on plans to hunt down Hamas leaders living in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar. This is what the Wall Street Journal writes, citing Israeli officials.

According to the newspaper, which recalls Israel’s “long history of targeted assassinations”, Israeli services are preparing to “kill” Hamas leaders “in the world” when the conflict “calms down” in the Gaza Strip, creating the conditions for a long campaign to hunt down those responsible for the terrible October 7 attack in Israel.

Meanwhile, after yesterday’s attack on Jerusalem, Hamas is calling for an “escalation of resistance”. This was reported by the Times of Israel, which reports that the group claimed responsibility for the attack at the entrance to the city, according to which “the heroes” are “mobilizing to avenge the blood of the martyrs”.