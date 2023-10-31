Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, announced on Monday, October 30, during a speech at the UN Security Council that he and all members of the Israeli mission will wear yellow stars until the body condemns the actions of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

“Some of you haven’t learned anything in the last 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this organization was founded. So I’ll remind you. From this day forward, whenever you see me, you will remember what it means to remain silent in the face of evil,” the diplomat said.

Erdan said that Israeli diplomatic mission employees will wear stars similar to those that the Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust until the UN Security Council condemns the actions of Hamas and demands the release of the hostages.

Earlier in the day, Benjamin Netanyahu voiced Israel’s position on the issue of a ceasefire with Hamas. He said Israel would not agree to a ceasefire with Hamas because it would mean the country had surrendered to “terrorism and barbarism.”

According to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Israel’s military operation in Gaza will take a long time and require a lot of patience. He added that Hamas members are now experiencing a shock from their losses that they have never experienced before.

On October 27, the UN General Assembly (GA) adopted a resolution introduced by Jordan from 22 Arab countries that calls for an immediate truce in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. 120 countries, including Russia, voted for the resolution, 14 were against it, and 45 abstained. After this, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Israel rejects the call for a ceasefire and will continue to fight Hamas. Russia’s permanent representative to the world organization Vasily Nebenzya noted that common sense prevailed in the UN General Assembly.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.