He The Israeli parliament voted early Thursday morning against the establishment of a Palestinian state “on principle,” amid growing debate in the international community over the war in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution denying the possibility of a Palestinian state, co-sponsored by parties from Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition and other opposition parties, was passed by 68 votes in favor and nine against.

The centre-right National Unity party of former war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, now in opposition, also voted in favour of the resolution, which rejects a Palestinian state even as part of negotiations with Israel.

A man with a Palestinian flag. Photo:EFE

“National Unity is committed, in any future political scenario that may arise, to preserving the Jewish and democratic identity of the State of Israel, and to insisting on its historical rights and security interests,” the party said in a statement.

Lawmakers from the centrist “There is a Future” party of opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid walked out of the plenum before the vote.even though he has spoken out in favour of a two-state solution.

The only parties that were in favour of a Palestinian state were the Labour Party and the Arab parties Raam and Hadash-Taal.

What does the resolution passed by the Israeli Parliament say?

The resolution states that Israel’s parliament is firmly opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state west of Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and destabilize the region.”

“It will only be a matter of time before Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and turns it into a radical Islamic terrorist base, in coordination with the Iranian-led axis to eliminate the State of Israel,” he added.

The resolution considers that promoting the idea of ​​a Palestinian state at this time is “a reward for terrorism and will only encourage Hamas and its supporters.” to see this as a victory thanks to the massacre of October 7, 2023, and a prelude to the takeover of power by jihadist Islam in the Middle East.”

Although it gained co-sponsorship from several right-wing parties, the resolution was initially proposed by the right-wing New Hope party – a splinter party from Netanyahu’s Likud – whose leader, Gideon Saar, said its purpose was to “express the general opposition among the Israeli people to a Palestinian state, which would endanger Israel’s security and future.”

“It is a message to the international community that pressure to impose a Palestinian state on Israel is futile,” he said.

March in London in support of Palestine. Photo:AFP

The initiative was passed just days before Netanyahu’s planned visit to the US to address a joint session of Congress on July 22. and also meet with President Joe Biden, a meeting that could be affected after the US leader tested positive for Covid-19.

Already in February, Parliament passed a resolution, proposed by Netanyahu himself, rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, But that motion specifically addressed the unilateral establishment of such a state in the face of statements by several countries that were considering recognizing a Palestinian state in the absence of a peace agreement with Israel.

Eight countries have unilaterally recognised the Palestinian state in 2024, driven by the lack of a diplomatic solution to the war in Gaza: Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas, Spain, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Armenia.

The joint recognition by the three EU countries – Spain, Ireland and Norway – has caused great anger in Israel, which has recalled its ambassadors for consultations.

A total of 145 of the 193 countries that are part of the United Nations have recognized the Palestinian State, a dozen of them belonging to the European Union (EU).

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo:AFP

Palestinian National Authority (PNA) spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh reacted to the resolution and insisted that Without the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, “there will be no peace and no security for anyone.”

He added that with such decisions, the Netanyahu government is seeking to “push the entire region into the abyss” with the “unlimited” support of the United States.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also condemned the resolution, calling it “a hijacking of the rights of the Palestinian people by the occupying power.”