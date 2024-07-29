The Parliament of Israel, or Knessetenters today a three-month recess, the longest in its history, while Israeli authorities insist on trying to revive a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which seems always one step away from being realized, and when an escalation of the war with Hezbollah seems inevitable.

Perhaps the step needed is the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been sought for months by the families of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip. calling for the green light to be given to an agreement that would allow their loved ones to be released.

My heart is racing because of your behavior. There are more than a hundred hostages and you are going on vacation,” the daughter of Ohad Ben Ami, one of the kidnapped, told lawmakers during a recent parliamentary session to fine-tune the details of the parenthesis.

The recess will give an important respite to the government coalition, plagued by multiple internal disputes, but during the three months of rest will not have to stage their disagreements in every legislative procedure.

For the opposition, however, it will be a period of invisibility that will prevent them from acting as a counterweight to the Executive, limiting their ability to supervise the actions of the Government.

Why is this break taking so long?



In the Knesset, like in other public institutions, breaks are tied to Jewish holidays, according to the lunisolar calendar, and fall on different dates each year. In 2024, the Sukkot holiday runs from October 16 to 23, and the winter parliamentary session will not begin until October 28, after a three-month break.

However, the holidays only mark the beginning of parliamentary sessions (i.e. the end of the recess), while the last date of activity is decided, months before, in a committee.

Political consultant Tal Elovits, who worked as a manager for the Labour parliamentary group in a previous term, believes that even opposition members probably breathed a sigh of relief in February when the summer recess was decided to start in the last week of July.

“The atmosphere in Parliament is disgusting. “It’s not just the dynamics between the opposition and the coalition, it goes beyond that. It’s the presence of the hostages’ families, the presence of the pro-war and anti-war protesters,” Elovits explains. “I felt depressed,” he adds.

Perhaps this helps explain the silence of opposition parties regarding the bill that Benny Gantz’s National Unity party introduced in early July to cancel the summer recess, and which has remained in parliamentary limbo ever since.

“A three-month break, while hostages remain held by Hamas“Tens of thousands remain evacuated from their homes and thousands of military personnel remain on duty, undermines government oversight in times of war and runs counter to the public interest,” the proposal said.

This is not the first proposal to cancel recess that the Knesset has debated: in 2007, after the 2006 war with Lebanon and with Netanyahu as opposition leader, his party, the Likud, presented a bill to ensure that parliament would not be allowed to rest in times of conflict. It was approved in the first reading, but never ratified.

A critical moment

The parliamentary break will coincide with one of the most critical moments in Israel’s recent history, not only because of the long war in Gaza, but also because of the tension on the northern border with Hezbollah, which has been launching rockets daily since the beginning of the war and whom Israel accuses of killing twelve minors on Saturday in the Druze city of Majdal Shams, in the occupied Golan Heights.

The constant attacks by the Shiite group, and the harsh Israeli retaliation, threaten to plunge the country into a regional conflict, which also involves the Houthi rebels from Yemen (an ally of Iran), who last week launched a missile at Tel Aviv, leaving one dead.

In this context of tension and uncertainty, the parliamentary recess will allow Netanyahu to make decisions with little oversight from lawmakers. The security cabinet last night gave him carte blanche to decide how to respond to Hezbollah, leaving him free of obstacles.

“When there is a recess, most parliamentary activities are suspended.“Elovits explains, for example, the ability to ask questions to the government, propose motions or participate in weekly plenary meetings, where legislators can chat informally with ministers.

There are mechanisms for holding special recess votes (which could be used this summer to approve legislation on integrating ultra-Orthodox into the military), but these are tools that belong to the executive, not the opposition.

