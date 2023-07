How did you feel about the content of this article?

After more than 30 hours of discussion, the Israeli Parliament approved the first part of the judicial reform proposed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda/EFE

This Monday morning (24), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured his first political victory by following the approval of the first part of his judicial reform by the country’s Parliament, by 64 votes to zero.

The project adopts limits on the performance of the country’s judiciary with the extinction of the “principle of reasonableness”, which allowed the Supreme Court to review decisions taken by the other two powers, legislative and executive, subject to discussion.

For the Prime Minister, the measure helps to avoid “judicial excesses”, since Israel does not have a written Constitution.

Opposition parliamentarians to the government left the plenary as soon as the voting began. The discussion about the reform began on Sunday morning (23).

The proposal was approved amid thousands of protesters, who took to the streets of the capital against the project.

Parliament’s approval bars courts across the country from exercising any scrutiny on the “reasonableness” of ruling government decisions. Among them, that of exercising judgment on government appointments.

Netanyahu to undergo surgery

This Sunday (24), Netanyahu’s office announced that the Israeli prime minister will undergo heart surgery to insert a pacemaker.

The information was released days after the politician was discharged from the hospital due to health complications.

Justice Minister Yaviv Levin will assume the post on an interim basis.