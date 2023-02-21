It was the 1st of 3 votes in the Knesset; country has registered demonstrations against the project since it was presented

the parliament of Israel voted on Monday (20.Feb.2023) to proceed with a controversial reform of the judicial system. The measure, defended by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, provokes protests in the country.

It was the 1st vote in the Knesset. The project had already received the approval of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. The text returns to the committee for the preparation of two more readings and voting sessions in parliament.

The text was approved by 63 votes in favor and 47 against, with no abstentions. According to the newspaper Times of Israelsome legislators boycotted the vote.

The project was presented on January 11 by Israel’s Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin. Among the proposed changes to the country’s judiciary is the possibility for parliament to overrule court decisions and control appointments of judges.

Levin celebrated the result of the vote. Said to be a movement to “bring back democracy”.

While voting was taking place, dozens of demonstrators protested in front of Parliament. The country has registered a wave of demonstrations since the proposal was presented. On February 13, more than 100,000 people took to the streets of Jerusalem against change.

Netanyahu’s new administration justifies the reform as a way to avoid judicial abuses. Critics of the text say the aim is to weaken the judiciary and make the executive branch more powerful.

Watch excerpts from the demonstrations (30s):