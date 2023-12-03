The United States stands with Israel in “its duty and responsibility” to defeat Hamas, President Joe Biden’s Administration publicly insists. But if outwardly he expresses his support for Israel and blames the radical Palestinian militia for the collapse of the pause for the exchange of hostages, behind the scenes he pressures his ally to change tactics in his war in Gaza. The second phase of the offensive, in the south of the Strip—Washington insists—must include much greater protection for an even more concentrated civilian population in a smaller area of ​​land.

The return to hostilities, and especially how Israel conducts itself in them, represents a key test for the United States. The White House, with Biden himself at the helm, insists that the strategy adopted since the outbreak of the crisis, of “embracing” Israel, is the correct one and allows it to influence the behavior of that Government. It points, among other factors, to the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip or to the seven days of a truce that Netanyahu initially ruled out outright.

It is a position in which it is not alone: ​​within the prism of the European Union, which maintains that Israel has the right to defend itself but respecting international law, there are member states, such as Spain, Belgium, Ireland or Luxembourg, much more critical of the violations of the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu. And others, such as the Czech Republic, Austria, also Germany – with certain nuances – and Hungary, who support Israel almost without fissures and who have led the opposition within the community club to a common request for a sustained humanitarian ceasefire.

But the resumption of bombing since Friday, and the Israeli withdrawal of its negotiators in Qatar, calls into question the extent to which Washington can control its ally.

Nathan Sachs, director of the Middle East Center of the think tank Brookings, notes by videoconference: “The pressure is really on having a plan for what [Israel] want to do”. And he adds: “Israel has partially completed its goals in northern Gaza; Now the question is the south, where there are a huge number of people: not only its residents, but also refugees from the north, and what is going to happen now? 80% of the Strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants are now concentrated in the south, after bombings in the north forced most of the residents there to flee.

During the seven days of ceasefire, and even before, the US authorities had insisted that they would only support an Israeli military offensive in the south of the Strip if it was accompanied by measures to protect civilians, prevent new massive displacements of the population and not attack basic infrastructure, including hospitals. The Biden Administration does not seem willing for the second phase of fighting to reach the levels of death and destruction that the first phase left in the north. According to figures from the Ministry of Health in the Strip, which the UN considers credible, more than 15,000 Palestinians, many of them children, have died from Israeli bombings.

It is a message that Biden himself already transmitted directly to Netanyahu in their most recent conversation, last weekend, and that the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during his whirlwind tour this week to the Middle East, reiterated to the war cabinet. Israeli on Thursday. “We discussed the details of Israeli planning and I stressed that it is imperative for the United States that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement not be repeated in the south.” [forzosos] at the level we saw in the north of Gaza,” stressed the Secretary of State in statements after that meeting.

Among other things, Washington has urged Israel to reduce the fighting zone and tell Palestinian civilians where they can seek refuge from shelling in the southern area. The spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, pointed out this week that US military advisors have lectured Israeli commanders on the experiences of US soldiers in urban combat in places like Fallujah and Mosul in the war in Iraq. so that the forces of the allied country do not make the same mistakes.

“Israel has one of the most modern armies in the world. “It is capable of neutralizing the threat posed by Hamas while minimizing harm to innocent men, women and children,” Blinken said at a press conference in Tel Aviv after his meeting with the Israeli war cabinet.

Furthermore, the United States is also trying to plan with Israel, and with the Arab States, possible ways out of the conflict. A perspective that I hoped to enhance with the truce and that now seems more complicated than ever. Washington advocates a two-state solution, negotiated between Israel and a revitalized Palestinian Authority; something that clashes with the wishes of Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

“Israel refuses to discuss in detail what will happen after the conflict,” declares Itamar Rabinovich, former Israeli negotiator with Syria and former ambassador in Washington, current Brookings analyst, also in a video conference. But “the only viable solution is for the Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza, from where Hamas expelled it in 2007. This is anathema to the Israeli right.”

According to Steven Cook of the Council for Foreign Relations, in a talk with journalists, “the result, if there is one, is likely to be an occupation of the Gaza Strip for a time. The Israelis have been clear that they want to establish a security regime there.”

A group of Palestinians take to the streets after the Israeli bombing of the Hamad residential complex in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on December 2. AHMED ZAKOT (REUTERS)

On the ground, NGOs and the civilian population report that the bombings have resumed with greater force than before. The number of deaths since the failure of the truce is already in the hundreds. At the same time, the United States continues its supply of weapons to its allied country. As revealed The Wall Street JournalIn the last two months, these items have included 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery rounds, including a hundred large bombs for destroying bunkers, weighing one ton each.

A return to the tactics of the first phase of the war would leave the United States in a complicated situation. In addition to criticism from abroad, especially from Arab countries, about its proximity to Israel, the Administration must face calls from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and some unions for a permanent ceasefire.

The Muslim and Arab-American community, small but key in pivotal states such as Virginia or Michigan and which in 2020 largely supported Biden, threatens to abstain in next year’s presidential elections, something that could have serious consequences for the Democrats. Even within the Administration there are divisions—manifested in meetings and open letters of protest—over the wisdom of giving an apparent blank check to the Netanyahu government.

Even American public opinion seems to modulate the unconditional support for Israel that it expressed after the Hamas attacks of October 7, in which 1,200 Israeli citizens died. A Gallup poll indicates that 50% – including 71% of Republican voters – support the offensive of the Israeli Defense Forces, while 45% are against it. Six out of ten Democrats declare their opposition to this military campaign.

Also in the European countries that support Israel, that position is maintained although the breaking of the truce has made that support more silent. Meanwhile, the tone toward Netanyahu among some of his partners, such as France, has hardened. He has also increased citizen mobilization in the face of the unbearable images coming from the Strip

Israel’s strongest support within the EU ensures that the community club and several member states with good relations with Israel have spoken with Netanyahu to contain the attacks on Gaza. In response to concerns, Israel has responded that it focuses its attacks as much as possible. But as the weeks pass and the Strip is once again in a critical situation, the Gaza massacre has once again made visible a division in the EU that is unlikely to disappear, at a time when Brussels begins to talk about the day after the conflict.

