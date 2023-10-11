In the first statement since the formation of a government of national unity with the opposition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this Wednesday (11) that “every member of Hamas is a dead man”.

“We set aside all other considerations for the citizens of Israel,” said the prime minister on the fifth day of war, in a joint message with the opposition leader and former defense minister, Benny Gantz, and the current defense minister, Yoav Gallant. “We are facing a cruel enemy, worse than the Islamic State.”

The national unity government will not promote policies or laws that are not related to the fighting against the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza and will only operate for the duration of the conflict.

“We will completely destroy and kill Hamas, the Islamic State of Gaza. They will disappear from the Earth, they will no longer exist, we will not accept Israeli children and babies being killed and everything will continue as usual”, declared Gallant, who assured that the Israeli areas around the Gaza Strip are protected and that the country’s troops are now “focused on the offensive”.

For his part, Gantz stated that “the State of Israel is facing one of its most difficult moments”, with its “families being killed and kidnapped by a merciless enemy that must be eliminated”.

“The fact that we are here united, side by side, is a very clear message to the enemy and, even more importantly, it is a message to all the citizens of Israel,” he added. “There are times of peace and times of war. Now is a time of war.”

Former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will serve in the national unity government as observers.

Another opposition leader, former prime minister (2022) Yair Lapid, will have a place in the war management cabinet but is expected to join the emergency government later.

The war, which began on Saturday (7) with a bloody surprise attack by Hamas, is now in its fifth day of fighting and has already left more than 1,200 dead in Israel and 1,100 in the Gaza Strip. (With EFE Agency)